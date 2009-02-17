Wal-Mart Earnings Beat The Street

Wal-Mart (WMT) continues to maintain its place as a recession winner. Quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share came in ahead of the highest analyst estimates. The $108 billion in sales during Q4 was its highest ever.



“Our performance relative to competitors was exceptionally strong in the fourth quarter and throughout the year. We expect this momentum to continue,” Duke said. “We finished the year with a strong balance sheet, record free cash flow of $11.6 billion and great inventory management. Our company created approximately 63,000 jobs worldwide this year, including more than 33,000 in the United States. In addition, Wal-Mart remains well-positioned to continue to serve its customers in a challenging environment because of its strong price leadership.”

In other words: Hey Democrats, we created J-O-B-S.

Full-year guidance of $3.45-$3.60 is ahead of current estimtaes for the coming year, which range between $3.35 and $3.50.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.