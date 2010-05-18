Wal-Mart Earnings Guidance Is Unimpressive, As Firm Sees "Continuing Challenging Sales Environment"

The release is out.



Earnings of $.88 were ahead of $.85 expectations.

On the other hand, guidance for the coming quarter is a range of $0.93 tp $0.98. Analysts were already looking for $0.98, so this part isn’t so hot.

Why don’t they see lights-out growth?

Says CFO Tom Schoewe: “This includes the continuing challenging sales environment in the United States.”

Said CEO Mike Duke: “Our customers, particularly in the United States, are still concerned about their personal finances and unemployment, as well as higher fuel prices…Our commitment to reducing prices and managing expenses positions us well across the retail landscape.”

Shares are up modestly pre-market.

