Walmart's Warehouse Clubs Outpace Its Supercenters As Consumers Opt For Better Deals

Walmart reported earnings of 97 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 98 cents per share.Shares are down 2% in premarket trading.



Net sales grew 8.2% to $109.5 billion, which compares to expectations of $108.0 billion.

Sam’s Club comparable store sales, excluding fuel sales, jumped 5.7%. Walmart’s U.S. comparable store sales grew 1.3%. Consumers were clearly opting for deeper value.

“Both Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club exceeded comp sales guidance, and I’m pleased that the sales momentum positions us exceedingly well for the holidays,” said CEO Mike Duke. “We also are pleased with the growth in both sales and operating income for Walmart International.”

Management expects full year EPS of $4.45 to $4.51, which is in line with analysts’ estimate of $4.49.

