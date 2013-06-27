Wal-Mart Drops Paula Deen

After a tearful apology on “Today” this morning, Wal-Mart is the latest company to drop Paula Deen following her racism scandal.



The world’s largest retailer said it will not place “any new orders beyond what’s already committed.”

The discounter says it will work with suppliers on existing inventories.

Wal-Mart has been carrying Paula Deen-branded products in all of its U.S. stores since 2011.

Earlier today, the casino corporation behind Caesars Palace also decided to sever ties with the former Food Network star.

On Monday, the country’s largest pork producer Smithfield Foods, who sold a line of Deen-branded hams, dropped her as a spokeswoman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.