Wal-Mart Confirms Customer Was Killed By Employees

Looks like the story of the Wal-Mart (WMT) customer in China, who was killed by company employees/thugs, is starting to get some attention.



Reuters picks it up, and got Wal-Mart to confirm the incident, saying it’s the subject of an investigation and that it’s cooperating fully — of course.

Initially five employees were arrested, but three have been let go. Two are being detained.

Here’s the whole story >

