HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wal-Mart Heiress Christy Walton Is Selling Her Wyoming Mansion For $US12.5 Million

Wal-Mart heiress Christy Walton is selling her Wyoming mansion for $US12.5 million,
according to real estate blog Trulia.

Located off the beaten path in Teton Village in Western Wyoming, the fully furnished home has 200-year-old reclaimed oak floors, tall ceilings, and hand-crafted Albertini windows imported from Italy.

The 2.45-acre estate not only houses the 8,600-square-foot, six-bedroom main mansion, but also a nearby summer guest cabin with two extra bedrooms that looks out onto the property’s creek.

There’s also a nearby three-car, heated garage and a heated driveway for all those cold Wyoming winters.

Now the 6th richest person in America, according to Forbes — and the 11th richest on its list of global billionaires — Walton is known for being extremely private. The mansion, which is currently listed with Christie’s affiliate Jackson Hole Real Estate, is actually owned by a blind trust, but Christy Walton’s name has appeared on building permits for the address, according to Trulia.

Christy Walton's mansion sits on 2.45 acres of property in Western Wyoming.

It has a creek that meanders through the estate, as well as wildflowers and rustic landscaping.

There are plenty of hiking trails and picturesque views.

There's even a nearby two-bedroom summer cottage for guests to stay in.

But let's go inside the main mansion.

It's 8,600 square feet with three propane fireplaces.

The house comes completely furnished, except for a painting above the great room fireplace, a hanging mobile in the kitchen, and the built-in refrigerators in the garage.

The kitchen has a central island, bar seating, and chef's stove with huge cathedral ceilings that let in plenty of light.

It's decorated with lots of plush seating, perfect for a getaway vacation home.

There are six bedrooms throughout the home. This one even has it's own fireplace.

There are seven full bathrooms with bathtubs and separate showers.

Here's another bathtub in one of the guest bedrooms.

The master bedroom has an ample walk-in closet.

There's also a sauna in the home.

As well as a downstairs gym.

And don't forget about all the wildlife you can see out the window.

