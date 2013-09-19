HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wal-Mart Heiress Christy Walton Is Selling Her Wyoming Mansion For $US12.5 Million

Wal-Mart heiress Christy Walton is selling her Wyoming mansion for $US12.5 million,

according to real estate blog Trulia.

Located off the beaten path in Teton Village in Western Wyoming, the fully furnished home has 200-year-old reclaimed oak floors, tall ceilings, and hand-crafted Albertini windows imported from Italy.

The 2.45-acre estate not only houses the 8,600-square-foot, six-bedroom main mansion, but also a nearby summer guest cabin with two extra bedrooms that looks out onto the property’s creek.

There’s also a nearby three-car, heated garage and a heated driveway for all those cold Wyoming winters.

Now the 6th richest person in America, according to Forbes — and the 11th richest on its list of global billionaires — Walton is known for being extremely private. The mansion, which is currently listed with Christie’s affiliate Jackson Hole Real Estate, is actually owned by a blind trust, but Christy Walton’s name has appeared on building permits for the address, according to Trulia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.