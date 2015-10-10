Wal-Mart is getting a new CFO.

On Friday, the company announced that at the end of the year current CFO Charles Holley will retire and be succeeded by Brett Biggs.

Holley, 59, has served as executive VP and CFO at the retailer since December 2010.

Holley will remain with the company until January 31, 2016.

Biggs, 47, is currently the executive VP and CFO of Walmart International. Biggs has been with the company since 2000.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Wal-Mart were little changed.

