Wal-Mart Beats, Target Raises Estimates, Stocks Spike

Looks like we’re off to the races once again today.



Wal-Mart (WMT) solidly beat monthly same-store sales estimates, growing 5%, compared to estimates of around 2%.

Target (TGT) met estimates, but it also said that its next quarterly earnings report would come in well ahead of estimates.

Both stocks are up over 4% pre-market.

Meanwhile, new jobless claims is dipping, so it’s another good morning for the Larry Kudlow-mustard seed-green shoots crowd.

The Dow is up over 80 points pre-market.

