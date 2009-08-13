Wal-Mart Beats Consensus Despite Weak Same-Store Sales

Walmart beat analyst estimates but for the wrong reason. Same store sales ex-fuel actually came in below expectations, at -1.2% vs. an expected 0.85%.



In its announcement: CEO Mike Duke said the environment was “more difficult than we expected,” but that cost discipline would continue to be a major focus.

Still, we liked the result nevertheless, especially since management boosted full-year EPS guidance to $3.50 – $3.60, implying about 6% earnings growth YoY, and also projected that same store sales could be up as much as 2% for the next quarter. Any growth in this environment is good. Walmart is delivering.

