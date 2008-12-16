Wal-Mart Awards Teachers With Measly Prizes

The Wal-Mart Foundation has given out their annual Teacher of the Year awards to 4,000 educators around the country. What do the lucky recipients get? $100 each to spend on their class and $1,000 for each school.



The Santa Clarita Valley Signal: [A]fter morning prayers, her teacher Lisa Preach was surprised by Our Lady staff with a Walmart Foundation Teacher of the Year award.

The annual Walmart Foundation teaching award is given to 4,000 educators nationwide who were nominated by anonymous friends, parents, students and supporters who visited Walmart or Sam’s Club in August and completed a nomination form…

As part of the award, Preach was given a check for $100 for use in her class, and the school was given $1,000 for use at the school.

