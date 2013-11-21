Ashton Kutcher And Wal-Mart Face Off Over Company's Wage Policy On Twitter

Hayley Peterson

Ashton Kutcher lashed out at Wal-Mart on Twitter Wednesday over the company’s low wages.

“Walmart is your profit margin so important you can’t Pay Your Employees enough to be above the poverty line?” Kutcher tweeted with a link to a news article about an Ohio Wal-Mart’s Thanksgiving food drive for employees.

Walmart’s twitter account responded, saying the food drive “has been taken so out of context.”

But the exchange didn’t stop there. Kutcher pressed further:

