Ashton Kutcher And Wal-Mart Face Off Over Company's Wage Policy On Twitter

Ashton Kutcher lashed out at Wal-Mart on Twitter Wednesday over the company’s low wages.

“Walmart is your profit margin so important you can’t Pay Your Employees enough to be above the poverty line?” Kutcher tweeted with a link to a news article about an Ohio Wal-Mart’s Thanksgiving food drive for employees.

Walmart’s twitter account responded, saying the food drive “has been taken so out of context.”

Walmart is your profit margin so important you can’t Pay Your Employees enough to be above the poverty line? http://t.co/YT8QDmyJ8G

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2013

.@aplusk It’s unfortunate that an act of human kindness has been taken so out of context. We’re proud of our associates in Canton.

— Walmart Newsroom (@WalmartNewsroom) November 19, 2013

But the exchange didn’t stop there. Kutcher pressed further:

@WalmartNewsroom you should be proud of your associates but I’m not sure if they should be proud of you.

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2013

@aplusk We know you believe in opportunity like we do & we’d love to talk to you more about it. http://t.co/Mc3ixj3HNa

— Walmart Newsroom (@WalmartNewsroom) November 19, 2013

@WalmartNewsroom you had 17 billion in profits last year. You’re a 260 billion$ company. What are we missing? http://t.co/pZM4qweQIO

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2013

