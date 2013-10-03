Wal King Is Speaking To His Lawyers, Denies Prior Knowledge Of Leighton Bribes

Wal King. Photo: AFP

Former Leighton boss Wal King — who has been linked to bribery allegations in newspaper reports this morning — is speaking to his lawyers.

King, who was chief executive of the construction company for more than 20 years, will likely issue a statement later today denying knowledge of any wrongdoing, according to The Australian.

Fairfax media reported today on claims of bribery and corporate malpractice at Leighton, citing internal documents which allege King was aware of multi-million dollar payments made in countries such as Iraq, Malaysia and Indonesia to secure building projects.

Read more here.

Now read: Leighton Has Responded After It Was Accused Of Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Today

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.