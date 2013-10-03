Wal King Says He Did Nothing Wrong After Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Claims Against Leighton

Wal King. Photo: AFP

Lawyers for Wal King say the former Leighton boss denies he turned a blind eye to millions of dollars worth of bribes paid while he was in charge of the company.

Corrupt payments were made in countries such as Iraq, Indonesia and Malaysia to secure construction projects, Fairfax newspapers reported today.

King’s layers released a statement which was reported by the AFR saying the businessman “emphatically denies all allegations of wrongdoing made against him” and that he would take “all steps which may be necessary to protect and vindicate his reputation.”

Leighton earlier responded to the claims — including allegations that $42 million was given to Iraqi officials in return for Leighton winning a $750 million oil pipeline contract — saying it was “deeply concerned.”

While the issues are serious, the company said it had self-reported several possible breaches of law to the Australian Federal Police, and had taken steps to strengthen its corporate governance.

