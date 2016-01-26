This is what it's like waking up with a new heart in your chest

A touching video of a boy waking up after a heart transplant is going viral. The video was posted by Philip Sullivan, father of 15-year-old Trevor, who was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. The Michigan family waited eight months for Trevor to have the transplant.

The video, which was posted January 19th, has more than 1 million views on Facebook.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

