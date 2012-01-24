WAKE UP: Portugal Is Back In The Danger Zone And European Markets Are Slipping

A report from the WSJ warns that the IMF may require Portugal to present financing plans a year ahead of time to pay back debts in September 2013. Traders warn this may force Portugal to accept a second bailout.
Portugal 5-year credit default swaps increased to a record 1265 basis points.
European markets are slipping, led by the Dax down 1%.
Much of Asia is closed for the Chinese New Year.
Dow futures point to a negative open.
[Correction: This post previously quoted Shanghai and Hong Kong’s Friday close.]
