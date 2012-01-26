European Stocks Are In Rally Mode On The Prospect Of Years Of Low Rates

Photo: AP

The post-FOMC meeting global stock market rally is continuing in Europe, with every major markets rising.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.59%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.63%.

Germany’s Dax is up 0.49%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.56%.

Italy’s FTSE IB is up 0.59%.

Yesterday, U.S. stocks rallied on the prospect of years of low interest rates. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said it expected to hold rates “exceptionally low” through 2014. The Fed also published a series of charts that showed two FOMC members didn’t expect to raise rates until 2016.

