A college football radio announcer has been fired for leaking confidential information to Wake Forest's opponents

A former Wake Forest University football player and coach has been fired from his job as the school’s football radio announcer, the school announced on Tuesday.

According to the school, an investigation determined that Tommy Elrod had been leaking confidential information to Wake Forest opponents since the 2014 season.

From the school’s statement:

“Based on emails, text messages and phone records, Tommy Elrod, a radio announcer for Wake Forest football games, provided or attempted to provide confidential and proprietary game preparations on multiple occasions, starting in 2014.”

An investigation was initially launched by the school after their loss to Louisville in November.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, Wake Forest football staff members found materials that showed Louisville was “were prepared for plays the Demon Deacons had not run before.”

At the time, head coach Dave Clawson acknowledged that the school was investigating whether the material had been leaked by somebody at Wake Forest or stolen by somebody at Louisville.

Wake Forest lost that game 44-12.

We will have more on this shortly.

