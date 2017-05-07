What it's like to attend a $120 'pot brunch' in the US where guests eat gourmet food and get high

In a sunlit warehouse in San Francisco, guests mill about while nibbling on lemon curd tarts with edible flowers. Then a gong sounds, signalling that the next round of marijuana joints is being served on the patio.

In May 2015, chef and cannabis enthusiast Coreen Carroll and her partner, Ryan Bush, hosted the first ever Cannaisseur Series event. The underground pop-up restaurant invites medical marijuana patients to share intimate, gourmet meals and weed with like-minded individuals.

In 2016, Business Insider attended the aptly named High Tea, an afternoon of food (both pot-infused and unmedicated), locally sourced cannabis, and community. Here’s what it was like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.