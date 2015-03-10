Rapper Waka Flocka Flame sent out a scathing message to the Oklahoma frat caught singing a racist chant

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame says he is “disgusted” and has canceled his upcoming performance at the University of Oklahoma after fraternity members there were filmed reciting a racist chant this weekend.

Members of the OU Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter were seen chanting about lynchings and using racist epithets in a video leaked online Sunday. The university and the national SAE fraternity have both taken action against the chapter, which has been closed on the Oklahoma campus.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Waka Flocka writes that he’s “disgusted and disappointed in the actions of the SAE fraternity at the University of Oklahoma.” The rapper was scheduled to perform at the school next month, but says in his statement that he is cancelling the show.

“SMFH.. I know for a fact the whole school and SAE don’t agree with those kids actions so know that I’m not madd at the whole #SAE just those disgusting kids!!!!!! #WFF We can’t change history but we damn sure can create our own future #DeathToRacism,” he writes in the Instagram caption.

Read Waka Flocka Flame’s full statement on the University of Oklahoma SAE chapter below:

Watch the video below, via OU student group Unheard :

Racism is alive at The University of Oklahoma. @President_Boren pic.twitter.com/eAvnPD8jxA

— Unheard (@OU_Unheard) March 8, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.