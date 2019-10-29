Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 9 of fantasy football

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports We’re targeting Daniel Jones, Devin Singletary, and Chris Conley on the waiver wire heading into Week 9.

Halfway through the NFL season, it’s time to start finalising your lineups for a playoff push.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player facing a particularly daunting bye week soon.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Halfway through the NFL season, fantasy players are scrambling on Monday morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Below, we’ve collected 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a spot in your fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

AP Images/Rick Osentoski

ESPN fantasy ownership: 32.2%

Week 8 stats: 322 passing yards, four touchdowns – 28.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Daniel Jones was the top quarterback in fantasy in Week 8, throwing four touchdowns in what turned out to be a shootout against the Detroit Lions. With the Giants offence showing signs of life in recent weeks, and games against the Cowboys and Jets on the horizon, Jones could be a solid addition or bye-week backup for the fantasy playoff push.

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 18%

Week 8 stats: 285 passing yards, three touchdowns – 23.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Derek Carr looked as good as he has all season on Sunday in a loss to the Texans. With wide receiver Tyrell Williams finally back from injury, the Raiders offence should continue to improve in the coming weeks.

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 8.5%

Week 8 stats: 60 rushing yards, one touchdown – 12 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tevin Coleman is the workhorse running back of the 49ers offence, but Raheem Mostert might be the best of the rest of the San Francisco backfield, with Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. both dealing with injuries. Thanks to the 49ers dominant defence, the team’s second-half offence is primarily based on ball control and game management, giving plenty of value to any running back that’s going to get carries.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 65.8%

Week 8 stats: 19 rushing yards, four receptions, 30 receiving yards, one touchdown – 14.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Devin Singletary didn’t light up the box score on Sunday, but he did get involved in both the passing and rushing attack of the Bills offence. Buffalo plays Washington, Cleveland, and Miami over the next three weeks, meaning a breakout game could be in Singletary’s near future.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 55.4%

Week 8 stats: 22 rushing yards, three receptions, 14 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 18.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jamaal Williams now has four touchdowns over the Packers past three games, and is a target that Aaron Rodgers trusts to make a play in a tight spot. He’s a great addition for PPR players if he’s available.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 71.9%

Week 8 stats: N/A

One thing to know: Kenyan Drake never developed into the running back many hoped he would in Miami, but on Monday news broke that he’d been traded to the Cardinals. Arizona already made Chase Edmonds into a fantasy stud after the injury to David Johnson, and with Edmonds now dealing with an injury of his own, Drake could be the next man in line to get a bump from the Cardinals offence.

Chris Conley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 9.7%

Week 8 stats: Four receptions, 103 receiving yards, one touchdown – 20.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: DJ Chark is still the must-own receiver in the Jaguars offence, but Chris Conley had himself a day on Sunday. Jacksonville has been impressive in their ability to pull off big plays. As Chark continues to draw more attention from opposing defences, Conley could see a steady upswing in value.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 11%

Week 8 stats: Two receptions, 50 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 19 fantasy points

One thing to know: Darius Slayton made the most of his catches on Sunday, scoring two touchdowns to lift himself to a quality fantasy day. He’s not the first look for Daniel Jones, but he’s proving himself a reliable target in the red zone.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

ESPN fantasy ownership: 64.7%

Week 8 stats: Three receptions, 13 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 16.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: DK Metcalf has hit double digits in fantasy scoring in three of his past four outings. With tight end Will Dissly out for the year, Metcalf is even more valuable to the Seahawks offence as a big target in the red zone. Next week’s matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a great option for players dealing with the bye-week blues.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.9%

Week 8 stats: Six receptions, 97 receiving yards – 15.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Alex Erickson now has 14 catches for 234 yards over the past two weeks. Despite the Bengals’ brutal record, the Cincinnati passing game has brought some value to fantasy players willing to look past the team’s wins and losses.

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 26%

Week 8 stats: Three receptions, 41 receiving yards, one touchdown – 13.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Cole Beasley had a fairly productive game on Sunday for the Bills, but his real value should be coming in the next few weeks thanks to Buffalo’s favourable schedule.

Ryan Griffin, TE, New York Jets

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.3%

Week 8 stats: Four receptions, 66 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 24.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tight end has been a tough decision to gauge so far this season, but Ryan Griffin had himself a day on Sunday, leading all tight ends in fantasy with 24.6 points. His two touchdowns may be hard to replicate, but with the Jets facing the Dolphins, Giants, and Redskins over the next three weeks, there should be plenty of points to score.

Darren Fells, TE, Oakland Raiders

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 12.5%

Week 8 stats: Six receptions, 58 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 23.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Darren Fells has been sure-handed in the red zone this season for the Texans, with five touchdowns on the year. He’s seen his targets tick up in recent weeks and could be a good option for players in need of a boost at the position.

Philadelphia Eagles Defence

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 42.9%

Week 8 stats: Four sacks, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick, 13 points against – 13 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Eagles secondary has been quite a disaster so far this season, but should be able to hold strong against struggling quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears.

