Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 4 of fantasy football

Daniel Jones, Phillip Dorsett, and Nelson Agholor are some of the top fantasy-football pickups heading into Week 4 of the NFL season.

Three weeks into the NFL season, fantasy football has already seen some heroes emerge.

On Sunday, a few backup quarterbacks outperformed expectations, and a few wide receivers had breakout days worthy of your attention.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Fantasy football is in full swing.

After a Week 3 full of action, fantasy players are scrambling on Monday morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Below, we’ve collected 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters early in the season, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning your way to a first-round bye in the fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 12.7%

Week 3 stats: 336 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns – 34.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: In his first game as the Giants starting quarterback, Jones looked rock-solid. He threw two touchdowns and rushed for two more to rally New York back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Buccaneers, 32-31.

The Giants offence still isn’t great, but it looked a lot livelier with Jones taking snaps on Sunday.

Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.9%

Week 3 stats: 261 passing yards, four passing touchdowns – 24.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Allen looked fantastic filling in for Cam Newton on Sunday, throwing four touchdown passes to finish as one of the top seven quarterbacks in fantasy.

We don’t know how long Newton is expected to be out, but until he returns, Allen is a viable option for those in need of a quarterback in deeper leagues.

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.2%

Week 3 stats: 13 rushing yards – 1.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a high-ankle sprain on Sunday, and he’s likely to miss significant time. In Barkley’s absence, Gallman will move into the starting role in the New York offence. While he won’t come close to Barkley’s impressive numbers, he should put up some steady stats for fantasy players.

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 15%

Week 3 stats: 47 rushing yards, six receptions, 22 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: It’s always tough to pick which Patriots running back will get the load. However, Burkhead has been solid for those bold enough to play him early in the season, averaging 13 fantasy points per game so far this year.

Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 44.3%

Week 3 stats: 76 rushing yards, one touchdown – 16.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Gore proved on Sunday that he can still be the workhorse, taking 14 carries for 76 yards and a score against the Bengals.

With Devin Singletary still nursing back from an injury, Gore should have solid value as long as he remains the top option in the Buffalo backfield.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

ESPN fantasy ownership: 49.9%

Week 3 stats: Six receptions, 99 receiving yards, one touchdown – 21.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Valdes-Scantling is more than just a boom-or-bust player in the Packers offence. On Sunday, he led Green Bay with 10 targets and turned them into quality production.

With a short week leading up to a game against the injury-ridden Eagles on Thursday night, MVS is a valuable add this week if he’s still available in your league.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 37%

Week 3 stats: Eight receptions, 50 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 23 fantasy points

One thing to know: Agholor is doing his best to step up as the Eagles’ receivers recover from injuries. While he still has his drops, Agholor’s production for fantasy players has been solid the past two weeks, including a 23-point performance on Sunday.

With a short week before Philadelphia’s Thursday game against the Packers, it’s tough to think that the Eagles’ injury problems will solve themselves before kickoff.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 5.2%

Week 3 stats: Six receptions, 53 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Antonio Brown officially out of the picture in New England, Dorsett regains a significant amount of value as one of Tom Brady’s primary targets this year. Dorsett already has three touchdowns and is averaging 17 fantasy points per game so far this season.

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 47.5%

Week 3 stats: n/a – 0 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tate has not played a snap yet this year, but if you’re going to pick him up, this might be the week to do it. Tate has one game left on his four-game suspension before he can rejoin the Giants and hopefully add yet another spark to Daniel Jones’ offence.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

ESPN fantasy ownership: 44.3%

Week 3 stats: Two receptions, 97 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: If Patrick Mahomes is throwing you passes, you’re going to be valuable in fantasy football. Hardman is a threat to break out on a big play at any moment – and with bye weeks fast approaching, he’s a solid fill-in or regular starter in your lineup until we see his targets drop.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 41%

Week 3 stats: Four receptions, 76 receiving yards, one touchdown – 17.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chark has been on this list for three straight weeks now and yet is owned in only 40% of leagues. As things stand, he’s the eighth-best receiver in fantasy so far this year.

Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 82.8%

Week 3 stats: 13 receptions, 134 receiving yards – 27.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Waller is already owned in most leagues, he’s worth a look to make sure he’s not available in yours before setting your Week 4 lineups. Waller was a big part of the Raiders offence on Sunday, catching 13 of his 14 targets for 134 yards.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 24.3%

Week 3 stats: Six receptions, 62 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dissly already has three touchdowns on the year and is clearly one of the Seahawks’ most important targets in the red zone. If you need a fill-in you can trust, he’s your man.

Los Angeles Chargers defence

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 68.3%

Week 3 stats: One fumble recovery, two sacks, 27 points against – 3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Chargers are playing the Dolphins next week. Pick them up if you can.

