Top 11 waiver-wire pickups for Week 15 of fantasy football

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports We’re targeting Ryan Tannehill, Raheem Mostert, and A.J. Brown on the waiver wire heading into the fantasy playoffs.

Heading into the home stretch of the NFL season, it’s time to finalise your lineups for a playoff push.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player in desperate need of filling a hole in their lineup before the postseason begins.

Here are 11 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

As we head into the home stretch of the NFL season, fantasy players are ready to work the waiver wire as they make their way through the postseason.

With the regular season now largely over for fantasy players, every game takes on extra importance to the money and pride that are likely on the line – whether you are fighting for the championship, or attempting to avoid an embarrassing punishment that comes with a last-place finish, we’re here to help.

Below, we’ve collected 11 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a win in this crucial week of the fantasy season.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN with their standard points-per-reception scoring format.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 40.1%

Week 14 stats: 391 passing yards, three touchdowns – 27.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ryan Tannehill has revitalized the Titans offence since taking over for Marcus Mariota, and if you’re in a pinch, he could be a huge addition to your fantasy lineup as well. Tannehill has averaged nearly 25 fantasy points per game over his last three starts, and this week is facing a Houston defence that just got shredded by Drew Lock and the Broncos.

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 23.7%

Week 14 stats: 109 total yards, two touchdowns – 24.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Raheem Mostert is the most valuable addition you could make to your lineup this week. Still available in three out of every four ESPN leagues, Mostert has been a top-five running back in fantasy for the past two weeks.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 9.5%

Week 14 stats: 96 total yards, one touchdown – 21.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: After Josh Jacobs was declared inactive due to injury, DeAndre Washington took over the starting job in Oakland this week and performed well. It’s unclear if Jacobs will be back for next week, but if he is, Washington will be a solid player to field in the fantasy playoffs.

Patrick Laird, RB, Miami Dolphins

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 10.8%

Week 14 stats: 86 totals yards – 12.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Patrick Laird was good but not great for fantasy owners on Sunday, failing to find the end zone or reach 100 total yards. Still, he’s a starting running back and widely available in fantasy – if you’re desperate at the position, you could do far worse.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 31.3%

Week 14 stats: Five receptions, 153 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 33.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: A.J. Brown is averaging 111 receiving yards and a touchdown over the past three games, and is clearly a big-play target for Tannehill and the Titans offence. I don’t like the Texans’ chances of shutting him down this weekend.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 10.4%

Week 14 stats: Six receptions, 60 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 25.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Diontae Johnson stepped up in a big way for the Steelers this weekend, leading the team in receptions in a critical win over the Cardinals. With the Pittsburgh receiving corps still dealing with injuries, he could continue to see a solid amount of targets through the final weeks of the season.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 53.2%

Week 14 stats: Seven receptions, 116 receiving yards, one touchdown – 25 fantasy points

One thing to know: Robby Anderson has had double-digit targets and at least 100 yards receiving in each of the past two weeks. He also put up at least 17 fantasy points in his previous three games. If you need a possession receiver for your PPR league, he’s your man.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 30.7%

Week 14 stats: Five receptions, 74 receiving yards, one touchdown – 20.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Zach Pascal has played well for the Colts in T.Y. Hilton’s absence, with 12 catches for 183 yards and a score over his past two games. This Sunday, he’s facing a Saints defence that just gave up 48 points to the 49ers.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.4%

Week 14 stats: Three receptions, 8 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 16.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kendrick Bourne is a tough player to fit into your lineup. However, if you have faith in a player that seems to have a nose for the end zone, he’s scored five touchdowns over the 49ers past six games.

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 29.7%

Week 14 stats: Four receptions, 113 receiving yards, one touchdown – 21.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Noah Fant has been a boom-or-bust player all season, but his breakout performance on Sunday showed a solid relationship with new starting quarterback Drew Lock. Chances are Denver will need plenty of points next week against the Chiefs, meaning Fant could see even more targets.

Seattle Seahawks defence

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 34.3%

Week 14 stats: Two interceptions, one touchdown, 28 points against – 6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Seattle defence is averaging 11 fantasy points per game over their past four games, and this week face a reeling Panthers team that just got rolled by the Falcons. It will be a must-win game for the Seahawks, so expect the defence to show up.

