Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 11 of fantasy football

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports We’re targeting Daniel Jones, Brian Hills, and Marquise Brown on the waiver wire heading into Week 11.

Halfway through the NFL season, it’s time to start finalising your lineups for a playoff push.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player facing a particularly daunting bye week soon.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Halfway through the NFL season, fantasy players were scrambling on Monday morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Below, we’ve collected 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a spot in your fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 42.3%

Week 10 stats: 308 passing yards, four touchdowns – 30.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Daniel Jones was the second-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy this week. While the Giants are heading into a bye, deflating his immediate value, Jones is a player you might want to stash for the fantasy playoffs, as he faces Miami and Washington in the final two weeks of the fantasy postseason.

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 11.6%

Week 10 stats: 230 passing yards, one touchdown – 21.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: If your quarterback is facing a bye week soon, Sam Darnold is a great replacement to target, with games against Washington, Oakland, and Cincinnati over the next three weeks.

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 74%

Week 10 stats: 29 rushing yards, eight receptions, 77 receiving yards, one touchdown – 22.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ronald Jones was the most-added player in fantasy last week, and after his impressive performance in Week 10, it’s easy to understand why. Still, he’s available in about one-in-four ESPN leagues, so it’s worth checking to see if you still have a chance at adding him to your roster.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 70.8%

Week 10 stats: 30 rushing yards, seven receptions, 44 receiving yards – 14.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Nick Chubb will still be the Browns top option out of the backfield, Kareem Hunt proved he’d have plenty of value for fantasy owners in his first game with Cleveland, especially for those in PPR leagues.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.7%

Week 10 stats: 61 rushing yards, one reception, 10 receiving yards, one touchdown – 14.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Brian Hill was elevated to the top man in the Atlanta backfield due to injuries to Ito Smith and Devonta Freeman. Should Freeman remain out for some time, Hill could have incredible value moving forward this year.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 12.9%

Week 10 stats: 10 receptions, 121 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 34.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard out, Darius Slayton made the most of his opportunities, going off for the biggest day of his career against the New York Jets. While Slayton’s targets will likely drop as more of the Giants receivers get back on the field, the link between him and Daniel Jones is clear and shows he should have plenty of value moving forward.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 64.7%

Week 10 stats: Five receptions, 81 receiving yards, one touchdown – 19.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jamison Crowder is Sam Darnold’s best target and will benefit from the Jets soft schedule in the coming weeks.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 18.3%

Week 10 stats: Six receptions, 90 receiving yards, one touchdown – 19 fantasy points

One thing to know: James Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers have now won four straight games and play their next three games against Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Cleveland again. Even if you’re aren’t convinced by quarterback Mason Rudolph, this should be a solid stretch for the Pittsburgh offence.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.9%

Week 10 stats: Four receptions, 42 receiving yards – 8.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Hunter Renfrow had a mild day on Sunday, but has still been seeing increased usage in the Raiders offence in recent weeks. If you need a potential breakout player before the start of the postseason, Renfrow is a fun lottery ticket to add to your roster.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 60.7%

Week 10 stats: Four receptions, 80 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18 fantasy points

One thing to know: Marquise Brown is still working himself back into rhythm with the Ravens offence, but put up a strong showing on Sunday against the Bengals. If his previous owner dropped him due to his mid-season absence, it might be worth picking him up before he has another huge day.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 35.2%

Week 10 stats: Four receptions, 14 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 19.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kyle Rudolph is an important target for Kirk Cousins, especially in the red zone, with wide receiver Adam Thielen currently sidelined. As a result, Rudolph has scored three touchdowns over the past two games, and could add more against the Broncos this week.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 74.2%

Week 10 stats: Eight receptions, 68 receiving yards – 14.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: There’s a lot of problems with the Rams offence, but tight end Gerald Everett is not one of them, with eight catches on 12 targets in this Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. If Los Angeles can find a way to start scoring again, Everett could become an even better value.

Pittsburgh Steelers Defence

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

ESPN fantasy ownership: 66.7%

Week 10 stats: Four sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, four points allowed – 22 fantasy points

One thing to know: While the Patriots have stolen headlines for their impressive fantasy performance, the Steelers defence has not been far off, averaging 17 fantasy points per game over their past six contests. They finish the season with the following schedule: at Cleveland, at Cincinnati, vs. Cleveland, at Arizona, vs. Buffalo, at New York Jets.

Buy them now if you can.

Oakland Raiders Defence

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.2%

Week 10 stats: Five sacks, three interceptions, one touchdow, 24 points allowed – 17 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Raiders defence has been far from consistent this season, but with a matchup against the Bengals this week and a few extra days rest, they’re a great option for those who have been streaming defences all season.

