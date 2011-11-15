A British Supermarket Is Stocking Offal For The First Time Since War Rations

Photo: Flickr/Pete

When times get tough, our taste buds suffer too. According to the Daily Mail, Britsh supermarket chain Waitrose will be the first grocery store to stock cheaper cuts of meat, including lamb and veal offal, in a new tactic to help customers save money.



Offal generally refers to the less desirable body parts or internal organs of a butchered animal, such as the brains, heart, or stomach. In some cultures, however, offal is considered gourmet food.

The new campaign was inspired by ration-book recipes from World War I and signals a return to old-fashioned British eating habits.

Perhaps the McDonald’s McRib hasn’t yet made its way across the pond, which has featured a tasty mixture of tripe, heart, and scalded stomach since it was first manufactured in the 1980s.

