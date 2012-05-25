Waitresses' Suit Over New York Bar's 'No Fatties' Policy Will Go To Jury Trial

Sutton Place on Second Avenue and 54th Street.

A jury will hear a case brought by two former waitresses against a bar and restaurant in New York City over the owner’s alleged “no fatties” policy, according to the New York Daily News.The two young women are seeking $15 million in damages from Sutton Place Restaurant and Bar on Second Ave., saying they were fired after complaining about the owner’s comments about their weight, the NYDN reports.



An appeals court on Tuesday upheld a decision to have a jury decide whether the women’s civil rights were violated.

Kristen McRedmond, a bartender and waitress at Sutton Place, said in court papers that from 2004 to 2006, the night manager “repeatedly touched her buttocks and breasts, and made vulgar sexual comments and observations about her weight.”

McRedmond also said that in the summer of 2006, the night manager brought her to the basement of the restaurant, and demanded she step on the scale. When she refused, he allegedly lifted her onto the scale himself.

Other female employees claimed that the same summer, the restaurant’s management made a chart listing each employee’s weight and posted it on the Internet.

