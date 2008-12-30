Waitress Receives $1,000 Tip

It’s not quite as impressive as the $2 million tip from It Could Happen To You, but this supersized gratuity is noteworthy in an age in which supposedly nobody’s getting a holiday tip.



San Luis Obispo NBC affiliate KSBY: A waitress in San Diego received an early Christmas gift from a group of generous customers.

When Julie Jones arrived for work Tuesday morning at Richard’s Pancake House she had a special tip waiting for her: 10 $100 bills.

The owner of the restaurant said a group of customers arranged the tip for the hardworking waitress a few days ago, all because of her wonderful attitude and top-notch service.

