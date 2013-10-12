Waitress Picks Up The Tab For National Guard Soldiers Working Without Pay During Shutdown

NECN Waitress Sarah Hoidahl.

A Ruby Tuesday waitress picked up the tab for two National Guard members who have been working without pay during the government shutdown.

The two women told server Sarah Hoidahl that they were watching their expenses because they’d been furloughed, Concord, New Hampshire station NECN reports.

“I was kind of like, ‘I’m gonna do a good deed today.’ And I wrote them a little note,” Hoidahl told the station.

Here’s the note, which has since been featured on the restaurant’s Facebook page:

