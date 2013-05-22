Customer Leaves A Surprise $1,000 Tip So Waitress Can Take A Dream Vacation

A waitress who mentioned to a first-time customer that it was her dream to go to Italy was left with a surprise $1,000 tip on Monday.



According to Tumblr blogger Casual Cynic, her mother has been working as a waitress for years and, after mentioning to the customer that she had an Italian family and eight years of art education but had never been to Italy, she got a big surprise.

“This man who we have never seen before tipped her 1000 dollars for a trip to Italy. Walked out, not another word,” Casual Cynic wrote.

The unidentified blogger’s mother isn’t the first waitress to get a more than generous tip from a very kind customer. CeCe Bruce, who works at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant in Indianapolis, got a $446 tip on a $5.97 bill from one of her regulars, known only as Miss Jo.

And Casual Cynic’s mother comes in second for the biggest tip to a Houston waiter who was handed $5,000 in cash from a couple — his regulars — who told him, “Go buy yourself a car.”

