Waitress Is Fired After Complaining About Lousy Tips On Facebook

An Ohio waitress was fired from her job after she complained about lousy tips in a Facebook post.

Kirsten Kelly told local CBS affiliate WTOL that she vented online after a number of parties tipped her less than $US6 for meals that cost at least $US50.

“I just said, ‘If you come into a restaurant and spend $US50 or more, you should be able to tip appropriately for that,'” Kelly said, referring to the Facebook post, which has since been removed.

Kelly claims the post was vague and didn’t mention anyone by name.

She was fired Monday after one of the poorly tipping customers saw her Facebook post and brought it to the attention of her managers at Texas Roadhouse in Findlay, Ohio, according to WTOL. The customer was Facebook friends with Kelly.

“They told me that I knew what I was doing when I posted that, and they would have to let me go because a customer came in [who had] printed off a screen shot of it,” Kelly told Toledo News Now. “And they were really upset.”

The Texas Roadhouse confirmed to WTOL that Kelly was fired for using a “derogatory name” in her Facebook post. We reached out the restaurant and will update when we hear back.

