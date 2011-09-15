Fans Collect And Return Cash To A Stadium Server Who Dropped $1000 At A Chargers Game

Photo: Flickr/Dennis Yang

Every once in a while a story comes along that lets you believe that people are generally good and decent, and not inherently evil and despicable.This is one of those times.



When a server at Qualcomm Stadium accidentally “made it rain” after tripping on a stair during the Chargers-49ers preseason game, you’d think that the majority of the $1000 cash would have zero chance of being returned, what with the decline of modern society and all.

Well hang onto your hats, because the Chargers fans collected and returned the money to Heather Allison, the hard-working, yet klutzy, waitress. Every…last…dollar.

Whaddya know, there may be hope for the human race after all.

From Sign On San Diego…

“All my customers began screaming over the railing to the people below: ‘That’s the servers’ money,’ ” recalls Allison, who has sold refreshments in Sections 36 and 37 for five years. Fans helped collect the stray bills and, amazingly, so did the crowd below. Within 10 minutes, a security officer brought a stack of cash back up to her. “It was all there,” says the mother of four and full-time student who, after paying the concession, still pocketed $170 tips. “Chargers fans are amazing,” she says. “We’re like a family.”

Stay classy, San Diego.

