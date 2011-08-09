And Now, We Wait...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Thinks seem almost weirdly quiet right now in the markets (despite the fact that German stocks are down 2%).US futures are up modestly, but right now it’s all Fed Fed Fed.



A statement is due out at 2:15 PM.

Nobody knows what the Fed will do, or even what it could do, but people are suddenly desperate for anything that looks like someone at the top is going to put a halt to the panic.

Goldman’s take is here.

In the meantime, quiet waiting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.