Finally, When In Finance Has Created Their 'Waiting For The CFA Results' Gif

We’ve been waiting for this all day.



Recently, whenever something epic happens in finance — scandals, embarrassments, rites of passage — we turn to When In Finance to get the layman on the Street’s perspective in gif. form.

Since tons of boys and girls became men and women today after passing (or suffering the character-building experience of failing) the CFA, we had to take a look. So without further delay…

Waiting for the CFA results:

Found out I passed this morning for L1 and L2

Found out that I failed.

Head to When In Finance for more awesome gifs>

