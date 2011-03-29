Waiting For Superman To Stop Cheating

USA Today ran a carefully researched article that strongly suggests that much of the rise in school test scores under school chancellor Michelle Rhee was due to teachers’ cheating. Teachers had a substantial incentive to cheat since they would get an $8,000 bonus if their students improved beyond set levels. This is the sort of serious investigative journalism that is rarely seen anymore.



