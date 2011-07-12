Waiting For Gravity To Hit LinkedIn

Facebook’s valuation in the private market this week was approaching $100 billion. Twitter is in the midst of a round of private fund-raising on terms that value it at as much as $8 billion — more than double its worth a mere seven months ago. The Internet coupon distributor Groupon filed in June for a public offering that could raise $30 billion, and the online game networker Zynga followed this week with a potential $20 billion offering.



