Well, it had to start somewhere, some time. A man in Dallas started waiting for iPhone 4 yesterday — a week before the phone goes on sale. Why? He says he’s not crazy, he’s just “a very determined fan.” The kicker: He’s already got an iPhone 4 reserved.



Photo: Dallas News

