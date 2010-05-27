Wait: Why Did Ron Paul Just Introduce An Extension To The Homebuyer Tax Credit?

Given Ron Paul’s thorough opposition to the government’s meddling into the economy, and the government’s inclination to blow bubbles (like housing), we’re thoroughly perplexed by this. The Congressmen from Texas is pushing for an extension to the homebuyer tax credit.



————-

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Ron Paul (TX-14) today introduced legislation to permanently extend the first-time homebuyer tax credit and to make the credit available to people whose homes have been destroyed by a natural disaster, such as a hurricane.

The legislation also makes a number of changes to existing tax credits in order to enhance their usefulness to victims of natural disasters. Specifically, this bill makes casualty loss deductions available to taxpayers who do not itemize, and makes it available to them for five years after the disaster. This legislation also helps people who have lost their jobs because of a natural disaster by making unemployment payments provided under the Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act tax free.

Renewing the first-time home buyer’s credit will help Americans purchase a first home with their own money, instead of having to rely on government-funded or backed programs.

The other sections of this legislation were inspired by conversations Congressman Paul and his staff had with constituents who had to purchase new homes because Hurricane Ike destroyed their prior homes. The first-time homebuyer’s tax credit could be of tremendous value to these people, yet the law denies them the credit because they are replacing destroyed homes.

“It is hard to think of a more beneficial or compassionate expansion of the first-time homebuyer tax credit than to make the credit available to those whose homes have been destroyed or damaged by natural disasters,” stated Congressman Paul. “In addition, the changes to the casualty loss provision will help more taxpayers affected by natural disasters. Providing tax relief to first-time homebuyers and to those affected by natural disasters should be one of Congress’ top priorities.”



