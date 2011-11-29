WAIT: Did Obama Really Say That The US Might Bail Out Europe?

Photo: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Twitter and financial blogs lit up about a half hour ago implying that President Barack Obama had pledged to help Europe with a bailout. But in fact, that couldn’t be further from the truth.The first Bloomberg headline read: OBAMA SAYS U.S. ‘READY TO DO OUR PART’ TO RESOLVE EURO CRISIS.



The next: OBAMA SAYS SOLVING EURO CRISIS OF ‘HUGE IMPORTANCE’ TO U.S.

But Obama was offering little more than moral support for his European counterparts — as evidenced by White House Press Secretary Jay Carney’s comments in the briefing today.

“This is something they need to solve and they have the capacity to solve, both financial capacity and political will,” Carney said. “We do not in any way believe that additional resources are required from the United States and from American taxpayers.”

A statement released after Obama’s meeting with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, and High Representative Catherine Ashton listed various pledges to work closely on solving the crisis — but offered no specifics, and no indication of any U.S. aid.

They also pledged to create a “High-Level Working Group on Jobs and Growth” to promote trade and investment.

Republicans, and even many Democrats, are lined up in opposition to any U.S. financial assistance in a European bailout — and there is almost no chance he could get authorization for the funding through Congress.

