Wait, We Actually Like Cash-For-Refrigerators

The Cash-For-Clunkers program is based on such absurd economics that even Russia has embraced it.



But because it’s popular, there have been talk of all manner of proposals for “Cash for Homes” or “Cash for clothes” and whatnot.

But here’s one we actually like: Cash-For-Refrigerators.

Detroit News: … the state’s largest power company wants your energy-gulping, landfill-clogging Kenmores and General Electrics.

And it’s willing to pay you $50 for the ageing iceboxes and haul them away for free.

The so-called “cash for clunkers” program, which debuted in late June, is part of broader roll-out of energy efficiency initiatives by DTE this year. The programs are designed to help the utility meet its state-mandated goal of reducing energy consumption by 5.5 per cent by 2012.

The utility, so far, has collected more than 1,000 old refrigerators and freezers, and is partnering with Washington-based JACO Environmental to recycle them for parts used in making computers, cell phones and steel rebar.

Awesome. DTE meets its energy mandate; the old fridges aren’t going to waste; consumers save on electricty and they get cash for a new fridge.

