Wait, Wasn't Everyone Just Saying Groupon Was A 'Ponzi Scheme'?

The Rodney Dangerfield of companies.

Yes, they were.And, boy, were they confident about it.



And, boy, did they think anyone who said otherwise was a moron.

But wait, what’s this?

Groupon just earned a profit?

Groupon had $40 million of operating income?

Groupon had $70 million of free cash flow?

Groupon has $1.2 billion of cash?

Groupon’s North American business is accelerating despite lower marketing costs?

Funny how quiet all those people who said Groupon was a Ponzi Scheme have gotten all of a sudden.

