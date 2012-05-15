Wait, Wasn't Everyone Just Saying Groupon Was A 'Ponzi Scheme'?

Henry Blodget
Andrew MasonThe Rodney Dangerfield of companies.

Yes, they were.And, boy, were they confident about it.

And, boy, did they think anyone who said otherwise was a moron.

But wait, what’s this?

  • Groupon just earned a profit?
  • Groupon had $40 million of operating income?
  • Groupon had $70 million of free cash flow?
  • Groupon has $1.2 billion of cash?
  • Groupon’s North American business is accelerating despite lower marketing costs?

Funny how quiet all those people who said Groupon was a Ponzi Scheme have gotten all of a sudden.

SEE ALSO: Groupon Demolishes Expectations And The Stock Is Shooting Up

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.