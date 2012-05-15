Wait, Wasn't Everyone Just Saying Groupon Was A 'Ponzi Scheme'?

Yes, they were.And, boy, were they confident about it.
And, boy, did they think anyone who said otherwise was a moron.
But wait, what’s this?
- Groupon just earned a profit?
- Groupon had $40 million of operating income?
- Groupon had $70 million of free cash flow?
- Groupon has $1.2 billion of cash?
- Groupon’s North American business is accelerating despite lower marketing costs?
Funny how quiet all those people who said Groupon was a Ponzi Scheme have gotten all of a sudden.
