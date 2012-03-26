Wait Until You See The Title Of This Analyst Note On RIM

Photo: AP

Barclay’s Capital analyst Jeff Kvaal put out a note on BlackBerry manufacturer RIM under the title “Grim and Getting Grimmer,” we learned from All Things D.The company is set to report its fourth quarter earnings this Thursday and it’s drumming up a lot of negative attention. Where RIM had expected to drive $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion in revenue and 80 to 95 cents of profit per share, Kvaal predicts $4.5 billion in revenue and 75 cents of profit per share.



It doesn’t look to be getting better anytime soon — RIM doesn’t have a new product release until the BlackBerry 10 this fall. It recently lost the smartphone market to Apple in its native Canada, and short interest reached an eight-year high this month.

