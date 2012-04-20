Wait Until You Hear Why Apple SVP Phil Schiller Quit Using Instagram

Apple Marketing Senior Vice President Phil Schiller quit using Instagram because it “jumped the shark when it went to Android,” reports 9to5Mac.



That’s a quote from Schiller himself via Twitter DM.

Apple has frequently called attention to Instagram in the App Store, featuring it prominently and even highlighting it as app of the year. In pure marketing terms, it had to be disappointing to for Schiller to see such a popular iOS app land on millions of Android devices essentially overnight.

