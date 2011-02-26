Don't Buy An iPhone Now: Wait For Verizon High-Speed Network

Photo: Verizon

Verizon Wireless CEO Daniel Mead says that Apple will build products that use Verizon’s super-fast LTE (4G) network.In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Mead said “You’ll see more coming from Apple on LTE. They understand the value proposition of LTE and I feel very confident that they are going to be a part of it.”



The most likely candidate will be the next iPhone, which will probably be announced this summer. Future iPads might also use Verizon LTE.

As an early LTE customer for my laptop, I’ve found that the service offers very fast upload and download times throughout most parts of San Francisco and Silicon Valley — much better than the AT&T 3G service on my iPhone 4.

Mead also said that the iPhone 4, which debuted on Verizon earlier this month, is the fastest-selling product in Verizon history, Stores didn’t have big lines because most sales happened online, and because Verizon staggered the launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.