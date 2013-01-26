Now Is Not The Time To Buy Super Bowl XLVII Tickets

Photo: Flickr/Mike K

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, the price of cheering on your team in person has already reached staggering heights, according to TiqIQ.com –– $3,600 a pop on average.And those aren’t even the good seats.



Prime spots cost nearly double that amount if you’re prowling sites like Ebay, StubHub, and Ticket City. We searched TiqIQ’s database and found the best bargains are the upper-upper deck sections, which are going for just under $2,000.

But you might be better off waiting, says Chris Gorski of Insidescience.com:

“As of Thursday morning, TiqIQ reported that the lowest ticket price available for the big game is $1,976, although the average ticket would set you back about $3,236. As of today, prices are also nearly 20 per cent less than they were the same number of days before last year’s Super Bowl between the New York Giants and New England Patriots. But, in the corresponding time period last year, prices also dropped more than 25 per cent from this time until game day.”

A disgruntled Ravens fan took to the pages of the Baltimore Sun to vent about losing his shot at a seat in a small lottery held for season ticket holders.

“… An e-mail from the Ravens said that even though I didn’t win I should check with their travel partner for packages. When I went to the travel partner page, there were hundreds of tickets for sale starting at $2,500. Shame on you, Ravens. It is completely unfair to loyal fans that hundreds of tickets are being sold at $2,500 and up — tickets that clearly must have come from the Ravens allocation of Super Bowl tickets.”

