Dwindling Number Of Floor Traders Set To Sing The NYSE's "Anthem"

Will traders on the floor of the NYSE sing, “Wait ’til the sun shines, Nellie,” today?



The song is about waiting for the rain to end, and it’s a tradition to sing it on the floor of the exchange every year on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

The stock exchange “anthem” has been sung every year since The Great Depression. They gathered last year on Christmas Eve, but will there be singing today?

After all, the floor gets hollower every year.

We’re pretty sure they’re still going to sing. Here’s a video from 1988.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.