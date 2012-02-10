WAIT! Stocks Are Actually Down

Photo: NASA

It’s almost unbelievable, but stocks are actually down.This is such a rarity for 2012, it deserves some attention.



Following news that the Greek “deal” is already on the skids, Italy is off 0.4%, Germany is off 0.85%, and France is off 0.49%.

US futures are off 0.4% as well, which if the whole day ended like that would be one of the worst losses in a while (which should give you some perspective about how buoyant the market is these days).

So it’s not too dramatic, but still, red numbers are weird to see.

The big news that will dominate today: Greece. There are more and more signs now that, contrary to 24 hours ago, things have really devolved, with Europe not trusting Greece, and Greek political leaders already not supporting what they previously endorsed. It’s pretty ugly.

Here’s more on what’s happening in Greece today >

