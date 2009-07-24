Wait, Remember Financial Reform?

Oh yeah, remember how we were going to reform the financial system, give more powers to the Fed, reduce systemic risk, make hedge funds register with the SEC, reform pay and create an office of consumer protection, in all likelihood run by Elizabeth Warren?



We’d forgotten about that, too, what with all that talk of Gatesgate, Pelosicare and Dow 9,000.

But Tim Geithner — who’s been MIA for a while — is back, reminding everyone about this major leg of the Presiden’t agenda. He wants reforms passed by the end of the year, says WSJ, which will make the post-August, pre-Holiday rush jam-packed indeed.

