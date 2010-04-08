Wait, Maybe The Consumer's Not Dead, Retail Sales Are Clobbering It

Our head hurts.



Yesterday we learned that consumer credit re-shrunk, and today we learned that the jobless claims picture still sucks. And the housing market still sucks.

And yet! Retail sales for March seem to be pretty strong.

Several companies came out with good numbers today, and Thomson Reuters says the 9.1% year-over-year gain was the best ever (bear in mind that last March was the pit of all despair, so it was never hard to imagine us killing that with flying colours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.