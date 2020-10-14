'I'm not a risk to the community': More than 29,000 Australians are trying to return home but have been left stranded instead

Chef Chris Farrell has been repeatedly denied permission to return to Australia.

Amid a deadly resurgence of the coronavirus in parts of Europe and North America, the number of stranded Australians waiting to return from overseas has grown to more than 29,100 people.

As more than 30 US states face an upward trajectory in COVID-19 cases and Europe and the UK record new spikes in infections and hospital admissions, the number of Australians registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as preparing to return has increased from about 18,800 in August.

DFAT told The Australian Financial Review that about three-quarters of the 38,200 Australians registered with the federal government as being overseas have expressed a desire to return.

Australians are facing long delays to secure places on flights to the country, with the clogged hotel quarantine system slowing down returns. National cabinet agreed to lift the arrival cap to 6000 a month in September, when there were 24,000 people waiting to return.

Long-term residents and skilled workers are being denied permission to return as the government prioritises citizens and permanent residents.

Chris Farrell, a chef at restaurant Three Blue Ducks, has lived in Australia for six years but returned to the UK in July after his mother was hospitalised with terminal breast cancer.

She died last month, and Mr Farrell’s application to return home, to work and be with his Australian partner, has been repeatedly rejected.

“I applied for an exemption on compassionate grounds for the eighth time on Sunday night, this time including my mum’s death certificate and my latest negative COVID-19 test to prove I’m not a risk to the community,” he said.

“That was rejected on Monday as the delegate stated my ‘circumstances do not outweigh the risk to the Australian community’.”

Mr Farrell has 18 months remaining on his work visa and his employer wants him back urgently.

“It is completely devastating,” he said.

“One of my exemption requests was opened, considered and rejected within 25 minutes. How can something with so much detail including 14 supporting documents be rejected so quickly?”

Mauritius-based Australian citizen Stuart Sangster said quarantine rules and costs were slowing returns and leaving some people with no option to come home.

Originally from Sydney, he said Mauritius should be included in quarantine-free travel rules, after going months without any new cases of COVID-19.

“The ‘offer’ on the table for returning Australians at the moment is unappealing,” he said.

“I would bet that if the UK put equivalent landing caps and quarantine fees on returning citizens, there would be an absolute uproar. Maybe us Australians are too docile?”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison received a briefing on efforts to return Australians on Tuesday.

He said the government was “moving heaven and earth” to bring citizens home from abroad, with a one-way travel bubble with New Zealand commencing on Friday set to help ease pressure on hotel quarantine.

“Our consular officials around the world are linking up getting people onto planes, we’re freeing up places in our hotel quarantine,” he said.

“We’re getting people who are triaged on our lists to get them onto those planes. We put $65 million dollars into a support fund.”

More than 14,800 people have stayed in hotel quarantine in Queensland since early July, along with about 67,000 people arriving into NSW.

Western Australia currently has 705 people in hotel quarantine who arrived from overseas in the past seven days.

Victoria has suspended international arrivals during the state’s second wave.

