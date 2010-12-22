Wait: Julian Assange Did Not Confirm That Bank Of America Is The Wikileaks Target

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Let’s do this quickly: This week Julian Assange gave an interview with the Times of London saying that the material he had on a bank could make a boss resign. But the interview was behind a paywall, so nobody really saw it.Yesterday an AFP report on the interview said that in the interview he confirmed the bank which he will target is Bank of America. Apparently that report was wrong, according to Forbes’ Andy Greenberg, who interviewed the interviewer. Assange did not specifically mention any bank in the Times of London interview, contra the AFP report.



All that being said, there’s still a really good chance that Bank of America is the target, based on Assange’s past comments.

