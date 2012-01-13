Wait, Is Real Estate Already Rebounding In China?

Interesting chart from Nomura’s Zhiwei Zhang and Wendy Chen on Chinese real estate.



The two lines don’t match up perfectly, but the return to positive growth in land area purchased is interesting.

The pair also note: “According to the Daily Economic News, four large property developers in China have spent RMB10bn over the past 40 days purchasing land after being much less active in the market during most of 2011.”

